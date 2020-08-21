Lukaku leads Inter, De Jong rewarded with Sevilla start for Europa League final

Kindly Share This Story:

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte named an unchanged lineup from his side’s 5-0 semi-final thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk as the Italians aim to end a nine-year trophy drought against Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, who have combined for 54 goals this season, lead the line for Inter, while there is still no place in Conte’s starting line-up for Christian Eriksen or Alexis Sanchez.

Sevilla are already the most successful side in Europa League history, winning the competition five times since 2006.

However, only Jesus Navas and Ever Banega in previous spells at the club have won the Europa League with the Spaniards from Julen Lopetegui’s starting XI.

Lopetegui makes his first change in four games of the mini-tournament in northern Germany over the past fortnight as Luuk De Jong is rewarded for scoring the winner against Manchester United in the last four with a start up front ahead of Youssef En-Nesyri.

Sevilla (4-3-3)

Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas (capt), Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Sergio Reguilon; Fernando, Joan Jordan, Ever Banega; Suso, Luuk De Jong, Lucas Ocampos

Coach: Julen Lopetegui

Inter Milan (3-5-2)

Samir Handanovic (capt); Diego Godin, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Danilo D’Ambrosio, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Ashley Young; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Coach: Antonio Conte

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

