Livestock dealers in Akwa Ibom seek reopening of market

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

As the Akwa Ibom State Government gradually reopens the economy, livestock marketers in have appealed for the re-opening of the livestock market at Itam, in Itu local government area of the state.

The Leader who of the livestock marketers in who doubles Leader of the Hausa Community in the State, Alhaji Hassan Sadauki made the appeal yesterday during a meeting with the State Chairman of the COVID-19 Incident Management Committee (IMC) and Secretary to State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem.

Alhaji Sadauki assured the Committee that the livestock market Community will abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines put in place by the State Government.

He lamented that the unfortunate closure of the livestock market has brought untold hardship to the livestock dealers, which necessitated their appeal for government to consider re-opening the market.

He promised that most of them are solely dependent on the business for the upkeep of their families, and would, therefore, would be law-abiding to protect their source of income.

Responding, Ekuwem reiterated Governor Udom Emmanuel’s commitment towards the welfare and protection of all citizens and residents of the state and solicited the continued peaceful co-existence of all in the state.

Ekuwem cautioned the livestock dealers not to abuse the situation when the government eventually decided to reopen the livestock market, noting that the government has properly managed the spread of the pandemic so that it doesn’t overwhelm it.

“This committee commends Governor Udom Emmanuel for his total support in the fight against COVID-19 since April this year when the State began the fight. And we assure you that your request will be communicated to the Governor and reviewed by the IMC team for further action.

“And anytime protocol is breached by the smuggling of unauthorized persons alongside livestock into Akwa Ibom State, that will attract drastic actions which may include a closure of the livestock market indefinitely”, he warned

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: