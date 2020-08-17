Liverpool star Mane wins PFA Fans’ Player of the Year

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has won the Premier League PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award for 2019-20.

The Senegal star enjoyed a fine campaign, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists as the Reds ended a 30-year wait for a top-flight title in dominant fashion.

Mane won the award, voted for via a poll from fans across England, ahead of Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, gaining 41 per cent of the vote.

Virgil van Dijk, Raheem Sterling and Jamie Vardy were also nominated for the prestigious individual award.

Liverpool have unsurprisingly swept the individual prizes having romped to the title this term, amassing a club-record 99 points and finishing 18 clear of deposed champions Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp won the Manager of the Year, Alexander-Arnold clinched the Young Player of the Season prize and Jordan Henderson was voted the Football Writers’ Association Men’s Footballer of the Year.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: