Liverpool bid for Olympiakos defender Konstantinos Tsimikas

Liverpool have reportedly bid £14.5 million for Greek full-back Konstantinos Tsimikas.

The Olympiacos player is on Jurgen Klopp’s shortlist to provide cover for Andy Robertson next season.

According to Greek outlet Sportime (via Express), the bid is Liverpool’s second in recent weeks and could bring the deal closer to completion.

Tsimikas has been monitored by Anfield scouts for some time and is thought to suit Klopp’s attacking style of play. He would bolster the German manager’s defensive options in preparation for their attempt to retain the Premier League trophy. The 24-year-old appeared 20 times in the most recent campaign, assisting five goals.

He impressed in the Europa League too as Olympiacos reached the round of 16 by beating Arsenal. The Greek outfit ultimately lost to fellow Premier League team Wolves. Leicester are also looking at signing Tsimikas in case they lose England international Ben Chilwell to Chelsea.

Tsimikas is one of multiple left-backs to be linked with a move to Liverpool this summer. He could replace James Milner as the club’s back-up left-back.

The Premier League champions offered relegated Norwich £10 million for Jamal Lewis earlier this week, which was soon rejected. Norwich are believed to want at least £20 million for their star defender. However, their relegation to the Championship could see them accept a fee in the region of £15 million.

Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly has also been linked with a move to Liverpool after the Cherries were relegated this term.

Klopp has supposedly decided on Tsmikias now, meaning the Merseyside club will have to wait and see if Olympiacos accept their offer.

If Liverpool do get their man, it looks like they will immediately reinvest the £10.9 million they received for Croatian international Dejan Lovren.

Football 365

Vanguard

