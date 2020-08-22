LG election in Ondo peaceful, turn out impressive ― Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

THE local government election in Ondo state kicked off today peacefully across the state with an impressive turn out across the 18 council areas of the state.

Accreditation and voting commenced at about 830am.

Although reports had it that election materials arrived some parts of the council areas late but the electorate waited patiently until the arrival of the officials of the state Independent Electoral Commission ODIEC.

Distribution of election materials at Iyere ward 10 & Isaepe ward 8 in Owo LGA arrived at about 9:30am and accreditation commenced almost immediately.

Recall that two major political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party and Zenith Labour Party did not participate in yesterday’s election in order not legitimize the process.

The state ODIEC Chairman, Prof Yomi Dinakin during an interview said that ten political parties took part in the election.

Over 5000 security personnel were deployed across the state for the election.

In an interview, the state House of Assembly Chief Whip, Hon Olayemi Adeyemi described turnout at Iyere ward 10 in Owo LGA as impressive.

At the Christ Anglican Primary School, lsalu ldanre, unit 1&2 ward 8, the turn out was massive and voting peaceful.

Speaking with newsmen, the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin and the chairmanship candidate of APC, Prince Kayode Aroloye expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the election.

Adetimehin said reports reaching him across the state indicated that the turn out was impressive and the election peaceful.

Aroloye said that the election in Idanre was peaceful and the turn out massive.

He pointed out that the turn out in the town looked like it was the governorship election.

** Election peaceful, turn out impressive, its a huge success – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has lauded the conduct of council poll describing it as a huge success.

Akeredolu voted at Ward 5, Unit 6 Ijebu Owo around 10.44 am.

He was accompanied by his Wife, Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu.

The Governor described the turnout for the election as impressive.

Reports of minor skirmishes were said to have occurred in some council areas of the state.

But security operatives deployed to the council reportedly quelled the skirmishes to prevent it from escalating.

Some candidates of both APGA and SDP in Ayetoro in llaje council area and lju, in Akure North complained of late arrival of election materials as 1030am.

