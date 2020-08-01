Kindly Share This Story:

Congratulates new NBA President, Olumide Akpata

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Ahead of moves to carry out alteration of some provisions of the 1999 constitution, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has urged the new President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Olumide Akpata to work in synergy with the National Assembly to finetune the nation’s constitution.

Against this backdrop, Lawan said that the National Assembly will be counting on the new leadership of the NBA and members of the public for inputs for effective constitution amendment.

The President of the Senate in a congratulatory message to Akpata on his election as the President of the NBA said that the National Assembly and particularly the Senate were looking forward to working with the NBA under its new leadership in strengthening the rule of law and administration of justice in Nigeria.

In a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan also congratulated the other newly elected members of the executive and the entire members of the Association over the smooth conduct of their elections.

According to the President of the Senate, Akpata and his team had convinced their learned colleagues that they possess the experience, integrity, and capacity to lead their revered Association and must now strive to live up to the high expectations.

He described the NBA as a pillar of democracy given the pivotal role of the legal profession in ensuring order and justice in the polity.

Lawan said, “The need for cooperation between the National Assembly and the NBA is even more cogent now in the light of the impending process of a constitutional amendment on which the designated parliamentary Committee is poised to go full blast as soon as Parliament resumes from the current recess.

“We at the National Assembly will count on the inputs of members of the public and in particular the respected members of the bar in the efforts to finetune our constitution.”

The Senate President, while wishing Akpata and his team a successful tenure, enjoins the new NBA leaders to continue to promote the tenets of their noble profession for the good of our country.

