Let SDGs underpin COVID-19 economic recovery plans — Olawuyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships (ARISP) of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Professor Damilola Olawuyi, has called on the government to fully embed the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into COVID-19 economic recovery plans.

Olawuyi made these remarks during an online workshop organised by the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), in partnership with the International Law Association, ILA.

He noted that SDGs provide important tools for countries to fight all invisible enemies like COVID-19 and are built on the idea of turning disasters and challenges to opportunities.

“To ensure that economic recovery efforts leave no one behind, there is an urgent need to make the SDGs the basis and foundation of all post-COVID recovery plans, including economic planning, research, education, and rulemaking in Nigeria. Without an SDG approach to recovery, effectively detecting, measuring, and reporting on the impacts of the pandemic, as well as progress made in addressing them, will be extremely difficult.”

While commending the Federal Government’s stimulus package of N2.3 Trillion, Olawuyi described the plan as a remarkable first step.

The Don however emphasised the need to focus the stimulus package on small and medium scale entrepreneurship, climate-friendly ventures, and green technologies that can holistically improve social, economic, and environmental conditions across Nigeria.

Other eminent legal luminaries that contributed to the discussions include Professor Adebambo Adewopo SAN, Professor Paul Idornigie, SAN, and a former Director-General of NIALS, Professor Epiphany Azinge SAN, OON, who has been at the frontline of litigating China’s legal liability in international law for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: