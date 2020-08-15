Lawrence Emareyo Foundation extends hand of goodwill to Akwa Ibom village

Kindly Share This Story:

August 11th, 2020, will always be a memorable day for the residents of Edonwick Village in Eastern Obolo Local Government, Akwa Ibom state. This was the day the hand of goodwill was extended to them through Chief Lawrence Emareyo of the Lawrence Emareyo Foundation.

Chief Lawrence Emareyo, who hails from Delta State, is a humanitarian and a philanthropist who cares greatly about humanity. He hopes to make the world a better place through humanitarian services.

All the way from Abuja, he came to Akwa Ibom state and proceeded to the village of Edonwick, which is only accessible via a boat ride and is 75 minutes from the Capital City.

In Edonwick village, the residents sleep on the bare floor, wood and planks. But that changed today! Lawrence Emareyo Foundation provided the residents with brand new sleeping mattresses, and also empowered the people with capital for their businesses!

Mrs Oku, whose husband left her to take care of their 2 children alone was one of the beneficiaries of a business capital from Chief Lawrence Emareyo. According to Mrs Otu, she gets fish on credit from the fishermen to sale. She keeps the little proceeds she gets from it, which is barely enough to take care of herself and her children and pays back the cost of the fish. Chief Lawrence Emareyo gave her NGN 100,000 ( One hundred thousand Naira) to start up her own business!

Chief Lawrence Emareyo listened to the concerns of the other residents and promised to be back to do more!

The villagers, through the Village Chief, expressed their gratitude. While pouring encomiums on Chief Lawrence Emareyo, prayed to God to bless him and the Foundation immensely.

According to Chief Lawrence Emareyo, this is his purpose on earth, to be a helping hand to the needy. He said this is what makes him happy.

Vanguard

