LAWMA issues seal warning order on Ipodo Market, hospital, others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has issued an intention to seal order on Ipodo Market, Ikeja for indiscriminate waste disposal, non-compliance, and lack of a proper and adequate waste plan.

The authority explained that such a drastic step was necessary to restore sanity in waste management in the state.

The Acting Managing Director of the authority, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, maintained that the market should have a waste management plan so as to ensure that the wastes generated in the market are properly disposed of.

*LAWMA is intensifying efforts at cleaning up markets and other locations, with the aim of making the city of Lagos cleaner and livable for the residents,” he said.

The authority, in a similar situation, issued a warning to Holy Trinity Hospital, in Ikeja axis for not having a waste management plan in their facility, and are admonished not to mingle or mix up their wastes and ensure that such wastes are properly sorted and separated from the source before disposal

The authority also dislodged the illegal market in Oja-Oba, Abule-Egba, as the activities of the traders constitute a serious nuisance to the environment. Odumboni said,

“The presence of illegal market leads to indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drains and the road medians.”

Two privately owned complex, ‘Ojo and Adebisi’ are also to be sealed for not having a proper waste management plan in place and were advised to liaise with the authority in order to establish one.

The authority, therefore, called on residents to support the efforts of the present administration of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in ensuring a healthy environment that is aimed at making life more meaningful to everyone.

LAWMA, however, appealed to residents and tenements to properly dispose of their wastes by not dumping refuse in the drains, canals, road median, patronize Private Sector Participants, PSP, operators, shun cart pushers so that we will all have a cleaner, healthier environment.”

