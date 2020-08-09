Law Pavilion, Telnet Group to hold Nigeria’s biggest Legal Tech Virtual Conference

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

The management of Law Pavilion Business Solutions Limited, Nigeria’s leading legal technology solutions company in partnership with Telnet Group, Nigeria’s leading digital transformational company, is set to hold the country’s first National Law and Technologies virtual conference on Thursday 13 and Friday 14 August 2020 respectively with the theme: “A new paradigm in Justice delivery.”

The conference, which is the biggest online gathering of the law and digital technology community in Nigeria is designed to bring stakeholders in the judicial sector including lawyers, legal luminaries, judges, court registrars, legal advisers, law students, corporate arbitrators, multinational companies, non-governmental organisations, micro, medium and small scale entrepreneurs, and other corporate professionals up to speed on how technology is disrupting the law practice and the Justice delivery system now and how it will in the future.

The first panel discussion of the Legal Tech Conference 2020 will focus on the role of an efficient justice system in driving the wheel of innovation and economic growth in Nigeria. The key note address will be delivered byt he Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

In the conference, participants would proffer practical solutions to identified challenges in our legal services and justice delivery system. This will lead to the unveiling of a new ecosystem of legal service delivery where citizens, lawyers, the courts and other stakeholders interplay. Participants will further understand the relationship and interdependence between law, technology and, the corporate industries, and how to position yourself strategically in the new paradigm.

Mr. Ope Olugasa, Managing Director, Law Pavilion Business Solutions Limited urged Nigerians to take advantage of the conference to be part of discussions where bright minds sketch the nexus between a nation’s justice system & it’s economic productivity.

Among the notable speakers slated to talk at the conference are Mr. Gbenga Sesan, Executive Director Paradigm Intuitive; Nankunda Kataganza, Co-founder, Africa Legal Tech Network; Mr. Seun Abimbola, Partner, Prime Solicitors; Mr. Raymon Mgbeokwere, General Counsel, FirstBank of Nigeria; Mr. Dapo Akinosun, Partner, SimmonsCooper Partners and Mr. Folorunsho Aliu, Managing Director of Telnet Nigeria Limited.

Olugasa said: “Law Pavilion is delighted to unleash digital technology into the Nigerian judicial space. We know that revolutionary new technologies now place vast legal authority at the fingertips of every practitioner, simplifying processes, removing age-old hurdles and opening truly new vistas of access, advancement and success to all. The justice delivery system is no exception to this global development.”

“This two-day virtual conference will make learned professionals ofthe Bar, Bench, court registrars, administrators, officers of the law, students, law associations, NGOs, Corporate Nigeria; corporations, multinationals, MSMEs, MDAs, public corporations, the armed forces, international development agencies, local and international media organisations, members of the diplomatic corps, businessmen and women, young Nigerians, socio-cultural, political associations, and trade associations join the movement of legal Tech development and adoption in Nigeria.”

He advised interested persons, professionals and Nigerians generally to join the

Conference through this link; https://bit.ly/LegalTech2020.

“Connect with thought leaders and experts in the legal and tech space in Nigeria and look forward to networking opportunities, learning, innovation and impact! Hook up to the Maiden National Law Technology Virtual Conference at the comfort of their houses or office to be part of this epoch learning event,” said Mr. Olusaga.

VANGUARD

