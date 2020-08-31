LASU students to resume in batches ― VC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

Students of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, are to resume in batches beginning from September, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, disclosed this on Monday.

Speaking on a radio interview monitored in Lagos, he explained that 400, 500 and 600 levels students would resume first before other levels of students would come onboard.

The 400, 500 and 600 levels students would resume for a duration of two months with intensive lectures starting from 9am – 3pm daily for those that live off-campus.

After the completion of 400 level,500 level and 600 level resumption; students in 200 level and 300 level are to resume for two months of lectures before the commencement of exams.

Resumption for the students in 200 level and 300 level was divided into different days of the week.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, 300 level students would be on campus for lectures.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, 200 level students would be on campus in order to maintain social distancing.

Fagbohun said the decision was in a bid to protect the lives of the students and staff of Lagos State University and to prevent contracting the Coronavirus disease.

The VC noted that all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 had been put in place by the management.

“Regular hand washing is very important as the university has provided taps and soap dispenser in the school. The use of facemask is compulsory.

“In line with the NCDC requirement for medical facilities, Lagos State University has a COVID-19 team to keep the university on its toes in ensuring compliance. Isolation places have been provided in the university. “There are waiting areas and consultations rooms available in the Lagos State University. With the prepared roadmap, Lagos State University is prepared to accommodate students and visitors. Visitors are implored to kindly comply with the laid-down rules,” he said.

The university recently conducted online examinations for postgraduate students.

Vanguard News Nigeria

