Breaking News
Translate

LASU Senate elects Prof. Wahab as new Deputy VC (Academics)

On 2:21 amIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:
LASU Senate elects Prof. Wahab as new Deputy VC (Academics)
The Senate of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has elected Prof. Elias Wahab as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the university.
Mr Ademola Adekoya, the institution’s Head of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.
Adekoya said that the election took place through e-voting, Wahab defeating the other candidate for the position, Prof. Ayodeji Abari, by 88 to 43 votes.

READ ALSO: NMA appeal to LASUTH management on hazard allowance

“The Senate members of the university started the e-voting election at 12.00a.m and ended by 3:30 p.m, and the result was announced by Mr Olayinka Amuni, the Registrar of the university.
“Wahab is a Professor of Sociology, and current Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences. He succeeded Prof. Olumuyiwa Noah, whose tenure ended on Aug. 24, 2020, after serving for two consecutive terms of four years.
“The election of the new DVC (Academics) is to be ratified by the newly elected Governing Council of the university,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!