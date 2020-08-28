Land Dispute: Group flays attack on Nwoko

Kindly Share This Story:

DELTA Fresh Visions has condemned what it described as the deployment of lies, propaganda and deafening hate campaign against Prince Ned Nwoko, following a Facebook live programme allegedly anchored by the convener of Concerned Nigeria Group, Deji Adeyanju.

The group, in a statement by Fred Akpewe, said there was no “iota of truth whatsoever in the sponsored lies that Prince Ned sequestered Idumuje land.

“The 90 hectares of land in question was duly applied for to build a Sports University and international golf course. The Idumuje Ugboko land allocation committee duly approved the land with a proviso that Idumuje Ugboko retains 40% equity of the projects for the benefit of their children and those yet unborn.

“There is, therefore, no truth whatsoever that Prince Nwoko secured his land through intimidation, threats and arrests. Deji Adeyanju is an activist whose name has resonated several times in “our Mumu don do” and in solidarity, marches to release Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters when the latter was incarcerated.

“We note his ordeal in the hands of his oppressors who inflicted bodily harm on him, a situation that made him seek medical attention in Dubai. The point to make here is that Deji should remain in his lane and not dabble into complicated community squabbles which high powered peace committees had tried to settle without success.

“Those who are sending Deji messages to address the Kingship tussle in Idumuje Ugboko are hypocrites whose aim is to arm-twist the hands of the law and further complicate the crises in the community. There are people in Idumuje Ugboko who have been charged for the murder including Prince Nonso Nwoko, the self-acclaimed Royal Father of the community.

“To refuse to address the real issue and begin to address a land issue genuinely procured with good intentions smacks of hypocrisy, malice and ingratitude. The records of Prince Ned’s vindication is in the custody of the Police and anyone who cares should go there to find out the truth.

“Recently the Delta Police Command also interrogated Prince Nonso Nwoko over lingering murder charges hanging on him since 2017. The evidence is in police custody for anyone who cares to find out the truth. The ordeals of Prince Nonso are self-inflicted and Prince Ned Nwoko, as we found out has no hand in his arrest neither is Prince Ned the architect of some Idumuje Ugboko young men who has been charged for terrorism and murder.

“Some of the youths charged for terrorism and murder have made useful confessions to the police admitting their crimes. It is unfortunate that Comrade Deji Adeyanju does not understand court processes. These people in Kuje prisons were arrested and charged with terrorism and murder offences.

“Some of them were granted bail on certain conditions. One or two of them who met the conditions were released to return to court for trial. Others have not been able to meet their bail conditions. All these have nothing to do with the Police or Prince Ned Nwoko.

“It is simply sheer ignorance to think or believe that Prince Ned Nwoko will tell the Police what to do with prisoners who are not in Police custody. They are remanded in Prison on Federal Court orders and only the court can determine their fate.

“But these are alleged dangerous criminals who terrorised Idumuje Ugboko citizens and allegedly killed two innocent people in the process. The victims and their families who did not retaliate deserves Justice.”

Vanguard News

