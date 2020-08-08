Lampard’s Chelsea dreaming of Bayern miracle

Kindly Share This Story:

Frank Lampard said on Friday that his Chelsea team must believe they can pull off an unlikely shock at Bayern Munich and overturn a 3-0 deficit to keep their Champions League dreams alive.

“I believe we can, otherwise I shouldn’t be here, more importantly the players have to believe,” Lampard said Friday when asked if his team can pull off a near-miracle in Munich on Saturday.

Chelsea were routed at Stamford Bridge in February’s first-leg of the last 16 tie as Serge Gnabry scored twice and Robert Lewandowski added a late third for Bayern.

To add to the uphill task in the return leg at Munich’s Allianz Arena, the quartet of Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedro and Willian are all out injured.

Despite the challenge his side faces, Lampard wants to see a positive attitude in Munich against a Bayern team who have won their last 12 games.

“It’s a huge task, no doubt, after losing the home game 3-0 — it’s going to be extremely tough,” added Lampard.

“Games have turned to big degrees, some famous games, so we have to believe we have the opportunity to do something special.

“I expect to see a positive attitude from the players to tackle this in the right way.”

The 42-year-old said there is no point his side relying too heavily on either attack or defence.

“I wouldn’t tell them to go all guns blazing or keep it tight,” he said.

“We want to get our game right as a whole.

“When you play a team as good as (Bayern), you have to play very well and we didn’t play well enough (in the first leg).”

The Blues boss has happy memories of the Allianz Arena having helped Chelsea win the 2012 Champions League final by beating Bayern at home in Munich on penalties.

However, the former England midfielder says he won’t be using the final eight years ago to inspire his side.

“If I try to use all the stories from my career to the players they would get very bored, but I want them to feel and show they can turn this game around,” he said.

“Then they can attempt to do something special.”

Chelsea’s German defender Antonio Rudiger will be tasked with containing Lewandowski, who has scored 51 goals this season in all competitions.

The Poland star is the Champions League’s top-scorer with 11 goals in six games.

Rudiger says the magnitude of the task Chelsea faces takes the pressure off.

“This is a situation where we have nothing to lose, no pressure and that can be good for us,” said the centre-back.

“We just need to go on the pitch and show some pride.”

