Lamido mourns death of first Jigawa military administrator

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Former Jigawa state governor, Mal Sule Lamido has said the death of the first military administrator of the state, Brigadier General Olayinka Sule, as a huge loss not only to his immediate family but to all humanity, describing him as a great pillar and gentleman.

A statement by the New Media Aide to the former governor, Mansur Ahmed Jahun, said history and Jigawa people will continue to remember the good legacies left by the deceased during his short time in office, he prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and Jannatul Firdausi.

According to the statement Brigadier General (retired), Olayinka Sule was the first Military Administrator of Jigawa State from August 1991 to January 1992 during the military regime of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

In 1983 Lt. Colonel Sule was military attache to the permanent mission of Nigeria to the United Nations. Promoted to Colonel, Sule was the first Administrator of Jigawa State, Nigeria after it was carved out from the present Kano State in August 1991.

The statement added that Olayinka handed over power to the elected civilian governor Ali Sa’ad Birnin-Kudu in January 1992 at the start of the Nigerian Third Republic. In 1996 he was General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 1st Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army. He retired from the army that year.

After his retirement, he became captain of the Ikeja Golf Club. He was an excellent golf player, winning several tournaments. Olayinka died at the age of 72 years, leaving behind wife and children.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

