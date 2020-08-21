Lagos’ll deploy feasible strategies to achieve campaign promises, COS assures

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde has expressed the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s led administration to deploy feasible strategies to achieve its campaign promises to residents.

Ayinde, however, charged Civil Servants in the state public service to step up the dedication to duty and service to the state.

Ayinde made the remarks on Friday, during the “Last Day in Office Ceremony,”organized for retired members staff of the office.

He said retirement from active service is a necessary phenomenon once an officer has put in 35 years in service or attained the age of 60 years, adding that it is ‘the dream of every officer to retire gracefully and honourably with an unblemished record’.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Permanent Secretary, Office of Chief of Staff; Mr. Olawale Musa commended the retirees for a fulfilling service year and urged them to engage in lawful vocation and hobbies that are stress-free in retirement.

He urged them to ensure living within lawful means as they will now be on pension and not regular salary while praying for good health and long life.

Responding on behalf of the retirees, Mr Samsideen Makinde thanked the Chief Of Staff for the gesture describing it as a good one to part the service with.

He also enjoined members staff to give their best while in service noting that “this also brings about fulfillment in retirement.”

Vanguard

