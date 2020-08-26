Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it would deliver 774 housing units to beneficiaries at Sangotedo in Eti-Osa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state in December this year.

The state Commisioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, disclosed this during an inspection of LAGOSHOMS 1188 Sangotedo housing clusters in Eti- Osa LGA.

Akinderu-Fatai said that mortgage rates, procedures, and modalities of owning houses in its estates were being simplified to make cheaper options available for all classes of people.

He said the state government was exploring alternative sources of funding housing deficit in the state, including seeking funds from international organizations to increase housing stock.

He said that Lagos had the lowest mortgage of five per cent, adding that while new estates were being built, old ones were being upgraded.

“The housing stock is what we are trying to push up so that there will be new schemes to get more people into the housing ladder.

“Whatever we do is for Lagosians. These houses are for Lagosians irrespective of who we may be.

“What the governor wants is that irrespective of your cadre, wherever you live, you should be able to live well.

“We want Lagosians to live well in decent houses irrespective of status,” he said.

He said that Phase One of the Sangotedo Housing Scheme, which has 774 units of one, two, and three bedrooms flats, would be completed and handed over to beneficiaries in December 2020.

Akinderu-Fatai said that the entire estate had 1,188 units, adding that work was also progressing fast on the Phase two cluster of units.

“This particular project started in 2004, it has been abandoned for a while, the determination of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is to ensure that the 1,188 units here, divided into Phase one and two, is completed.

“The Phase one is 774 units while the Phase two is 444. Before the end of this year, Phase one will be ready and people will start moving in before the end of this year. We are already working on Phase two,” he said.

He said there were two options for outright purchase of the units or 33.3 per cent of annual income for residents on the rent-to-own payment plan who are expected to make monthly payment.

He listed projects to be completed before the first and second quarter of 2021 to include 660 homes at Lagoshoms Odo Onosa /Ayandelu in Agbowa Local Council Development Area, Egan Igando Scheme with 630 homes, Lagoshoms LASU in Lagos State University main Campus with 36units and Laghoms Ajara in Badagry with 420 homes.

The commissioner warned home seekers that the government does not use agents so tax payers should go straight to the state Ministry of Housing or its mortgage board to obtain forms towards acquiring homes.

