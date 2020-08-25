Lagos NIESV launches half year 2020 Lagos Property Market Consensus Report

Kindly Share This Story:

All is now set for the launch of the maiden edition of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers NIESV, Lagos State Branch flagship real estate data project, Lagos Property Market Consensus Report, for the first half of 2020 this Friday, August 28.

The Chairman of the Branch, Mr. Adedotun Bamigbola, FNIVS, FRICS, said the report is a research carried out by the Research and Development Sub-committee of at the Lagos State Branch of the institution, on the property market in Lagos with contribution from 172 firms of the estate.

surveyors and valuers across the state, to guide both investors, residents, and the public sector on real estate investment and housing need decisions.

According to Bamigbola, the body of estate surveyors and valuers in Lagos state would continue to deliver the report that provides reliable real estate data quarterly, going forward, but bi-annually (H1 and H2) only in 2020, because of the effect of COVID-19 on various fronts of the economy.

He said, “Over the years, there has been a dearth, if not complete non-existence, of property market data in Nigeria, despite the important nature of housing and real estate investments in every economy.

“As a body of real estate surveyors and valuers, we believe that it is at the core of our services, as the leading professional body of real estate experts in Nigeria, to carry out property research, obtain and customize real estate data in the state where we operate, which can be accessible to relevant public sector regulators, private sector operators and individuals for the useful purpose of public planning and private sector investment decision making.

“A lot of efforts and resources were deployed into the Lagos Property Market Consensus Report with the dedication of the members of the Research and Development Sub-committee of the Branch led by Mr. Kevin Ofili, FNIVS, including our colleagues drawn from the private and public sectors as well as the academia. We are grateful to God that these efforts have yielded valid and reliable results.”

He said all real estate players such as housing agencies and regulators as well as the general public are invited to the launch which would be virtually transmitted on Zoom and other social media platforms of NIESV Lagos State Branch on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10 am.

