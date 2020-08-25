Lagos NANS JCC wants schools reopened, elects new officers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Joint Campus Committee, JCC, in Lagos State has called on the government to reopen all schools as soon as possible.

According to the Chairman, Lagos NANS JCC, Comrade Ogunsanya Rasheed, in a statement yesterday, reopening the schools would not only keep the students busy but would bring those already disillusioned with education back on track.

He said with over 4.1 million students in Lagos State, ranging from pupils in primary schools to students in tertiary Institutions, keeping them productively busy was important.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to provide the enabling environment for schools to reopen in a safe condition as soon as possible.

He noted that the provision of educational facilities in the 10 tertiary institutions in the state was paramount to giving quality education to students and that it would be the vocal point of NANS rebirth in Lagos State.

“Moreover, the welfare of Lagos State students which includes having access to the good and affordable transportation systems, quality learning environment, functional ICT facilities, and quality medical personnel and facilities are paramount to producing world-class students expected from all tertiary institutions in Lagos State,” he said.

He thanked the Special Adviser on Education to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, and the management of the Michael Otedola College of Primary Education for making the hosting of their convention a huge success.

Apart from Rasheed who was elected chairman during the convention, other elected executives are Comr. Oladele Azeez from SACOED (Vice-Chairman), Comr. Akindele David from Laspotech (General Secretary), Comr. Adegboye Adeoye from UNILAG (Financial Secretary), Comr. Agboola Segun from Institute of Oceanography (Public Relations Officer), Comr Ibrahim Tajudeen from AOCOED (Director of Special Duties).

Others are Comr. Ipesi Olugbemi from LASU (Sports Director) Comr. Akintoye Ifeoluwa Peter from Yabatech (Director of Program), and Comr. McCarty Olatunji from LASU (Director of Welfare).

