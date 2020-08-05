Lagos govt makes U-turn, abolishes 2018 Land use charge

Kindly Share This Story:

Announces waiver for penalities

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has officially announced the cancellation of the 2018 Land Use Charge and reverted to pre-2018 rates.

Recall that administration of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had repealed the initial Land Use Charge law replacing it with an amended copy.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo and his Information and Strategy counterpart, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, on Wednesday, announced this at a media briefing in Alausa, Ikeja.

The government also announced a waiver for penalties on land use charge for 2017, 2018 and 2019, which Olowo estimated to a loss of revenue totalling N5.6 billion.

1. The definition of Pensioner has been expanded to include “all retirees from private and public institutions in the state or any person that has attained the age of sixty (60) years and has ceased to be actively engaged in any activity or business for remuneration”

2. Property owned and occupied by a pensioner is exempted from paying LUC

3. Also, the percentage (%) increase in penalties for defaults in paying LUC has been reduced as follows:

Days Outstanding Before Now

45-75 days 25% 10%

75-105 days 50% 20%

105-135 days 100% 50%

4. In addition to this, there is also a 48% reduction in the Annual Charge Rates as follows:

Definition Areas Before Now

Owner-Occupied Residential Property 0.076% 0.0394%

Industrial Premises of Manufacturing Concerns 0.256% 0.132%

Residential Property/Private School (Owner & 3rd Party) 0.256% 0.132%

Residential Property (Without Owner in residence) 0.76% 0.394%

Commercial property (Used by the occupier for Business Purposes) 0.76% 0.394%

Vacant Properties and open empty Land 0.076% 0.0394%

5. Still, on reductions, another major sector that had its charge reduced is the Agricultural sector, which annual charge rate for Agricultural land was reduced from 0.076% to 0.01%. This is an 87% reduction from the old rate.

6. Penalties for Land Use Charge for Year 2017,2018 and 2019 have also been waived. This translates to N5,752,168,411.03 potential revenue waived by the State.

7. In addition to the reintroduction of the 15% early payment discount, an additional COVID 19 incentive of 10% will be granted on the total amount payable. This makes the total discount for early payment 25% if payment is made before the due date

8. The penalty for obstruction of officials and damage to property identification plague has been reduced from N250,000 to N100,000

9. The penalty for inciting a person to refuse to pay LUC has been reduced from N250,000 to N100,000

10. The 2020 LUC Law introduced a 10% and 20% special relief for Vacant properties and Open empty land, respectively.

11. The right of enforcement has been reduced from notification of three (3) default notices to (2) default notices.

12. Profit oriented Cemeteries and Burial Grounds are no longer exempted from payment of Land Use Charge

13. Private Libraries are also no longer exempted from paying Land Use Charge

14. An important section which I intend to bring to light is section 14 of the Law which makes it possible for the Commissioner to appoint any person including an occupier of a chargeable property to be an agent of the owner for the purpose of collecting Land Use Charge.

15. We have completed the LUC Reform process and review of bills. Property owners should expect to receive their 2020 LUC bills shortly and we expect property owners to leverage on the 25% early payment discount.

Furthermore, The LUC payment can now be made Online via https://Lagos.ebs-rcm.com Payment can also be made using USSD Code to any of our designated banks with the appropriate code stated below:

Fidelity – *770*1*7# or *770#

Ecobank – *326#

Unity Bank – *7799*302#

MOBILE BANKING PAYMENT OPTIONS

GTB

UBA

FIDELITY

POLARIS

ZENITH

FCMB

KEYSTONE

WEMA

INTERNET BANKING PAYMENT OPTIONS

GTB

UBA

FIDELITY

POLARIS

ZENITH

FCMB

KEYSTONE

Also, the Ministry of Finance has expanded its Complaints Resolution Process and as such, Lagosians are advised to make complaints about their bills through these E-mail addresses: luc@lagosstate.gov.ng, OR citizensgate@lagosstate.gov.ng and Phone call: 08058584486, 09086786001

Alternatively, Lagosians can visit any of our Walk-In contact centres in the following areas across the State:

1. ALIMOSHO (107, Agege Motor Road, Idi-oro, Bus stop, Lagos)

2. ETI-OSA (9 Ahmed Onibudu Street, Victoria Island Lagos)

3. ETI-OSA (Connect Center Building KLM 35, Lekki-Epe Exp Way, Eputu, Lagos)

4. IKEJA (Ministry of Finance Revenue Complaints & Information Unit, Block 12, Alausa Ikeja)

5. IKEJA (73, College Road, Ifako- Ijaiye, Lagos)

6. SURULERE (2 Plateau Road, Apapa, Lagos)

While we assure Lagosians that our typical response time will not exceed 24hours, we urge anyone who feels dissatisfied or whose complaint results in a dispute to please contact the Lagos State Appeal Tribunal at Plot 3 Otunba Jobi Fele way (Ampak Plaza) Alausa Central Business District

Phone call :08058584486, 09086786001

Email;lucaat@lagosstate.gov.ng

I extend my sincere appreciation to Lagosians who have been very committed to the payment of their annual Land Use Charge in spite of the challenges posed on every one of us by the covid-19 pandemic.

Let me state that we share in the pain which the pandemic has brought on every household including the government. While we hope for the return of normalcy to business activities across the State, it is important to let you know that, the payment of LUC is not intended to inflict any hardship on anyone, we believe that we are all partners in progress and together, we can achieve a Greater Lagos of our dream.

I thank you all for your attention.

Igbega Ipinle Eko, Ajumose Gbogbo Wa Ni o

Dr. Rabiu Olowo

Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Finance

