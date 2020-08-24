Lagos govt harps on adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following increasing rate of confirmed cases of ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, the Lagos State Government has reiterated the need for residents to strictly adhere to standard safety protocols in order to mitigate infection of the virus in the epi-centre state.

The Chairman, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Adebayo Aderiye, who gave the advice, said the need to fully comply with all stipulated health guidelines aimed at effectively curbing the spread and gain total control against the virus.

Some of the safety protocols he listed, include: Wearing of facemasks, regular washing of hands with soap under running water, maintaining social distancing, no hand shakes, avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands, among others.

Aderiye made the call at the commissioning ceremony of biomedical equipment donated by the National Lottery Trust Fund to the Onikan Health Centre, Lagos Island.

The state commissioned vital equipment such as: defrillbillators, resuscitators, microscopes, incubators, and blood banks, among others, which were donated by the National Lottery Trust Fund to the Onikan Health Centre, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to support the state government in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic in Lagos state.

Aderiye maintained that, “In spite of the number of COVID-19 cases across the state it does not in any way indicate that we should let down our guard. Except an effective vaccine has been developed in curbing its spread like small-pox, flu, and polio, it is still a deadly disease.

“We must also accept that it has come to stay, hence, we must do everything possible to protect ourselves from the terrible pandemic.”

He, therefore, urged residents on continuous adherence to safety measures until such times when an effective vaccine is developed for the virus.

While acknowledging the supportive roles of the government, corporate bodies and individuals in ensuring quality healthcare delivery across the state general hospitals, the chairman sought the judicious use of the medical equipment by all health workers in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

He, however, urged all medical personnel and healthcare providers to ensure proper maintenance of the donated equipment, just as he called on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the laudable gesture and support the state government in its concerted efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

