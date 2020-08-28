Lagos East Senatorial by-election: Conflicting reports over ex-Polaris Bank boss, Abiru, as APC consensus candidate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Confusion has trailed the All Progressives Congress, APC’s candidate for the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial District by-election, following conflicting reports on the confirmation of former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Tokunbo Abiru as the consensus candidate.

Recall that the Lagos East Senatorial District became vacant following the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo, representing the area, on June 15, 2020.

While the Publicity Secretary of APC in Lagos, Mr Seye Oladejo, said that the party has not ratified the candidacy of Abiru, as its consensus candidate for the bye-election slated for 31st October 2020.

Oladejo, in a phone interview with Vanguard on Friday, said that candidate of the party could not emerge before the primaries slated for Thursday, next week, saying that the information making the rounds was untrue.

He said, “Please ignore it. The interviewee has no authority to speak. This can only be confirmed after our primaries on Thursday.”

An earlier report by a medium, not Vanguard stated that AOC in Lagos has confirmed Abiru as consensus candidate for Lagos East Senatorial by-election.

The medium quoted the party’s state Assistant Publicity Secretary, Abiodun Salami, to have confirmed the development.

He said the choice of Abiru, who recently stepped down as CEO of Polaris Bank, was agreed upon by party elders, including the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Salami said Abiru had been successfully screened at the party secretariat, adding that all the other aspirants had stepped down for him in agreement with the party.

He said: “Mr Abiru is the consensus candidate of the party,“ It is confirmed.

“The elders, under the platform of Governor’s Advisory Council, met and consulted widely and they resolved on the choice of Abiru as the consensus candidate.

“The choice has been endorsed by the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“All the other aspirants have stepped down in agreement.

“It was a unanimous decision.”

Salami said the party would notwithstanding, still follow the process of affirmation to validate the choice of Abiru as the APC flag bearer for Lagos East Senatorial District.

