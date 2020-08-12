Lagos begins Agric-Yes summer school for students Aug. 17

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government says it will begin the Year 2020 Agricultural Youth Empowerment Scheme (Agric-YES) Summer School Programme for students of public Senior Secondary Schools across the Six Education Districts on Aug. 17.

The State Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya stated this on Wednesday in Lagos,.

She said that the two-week programme was first implemented in 2011.

It is aimed at encouraging senior secondary students to embrace agriculture as a life-long career after their secondary education

Olusanya said the summer school programme, which would end on Aug. 29, would see participants being exposed to theoretical and practical areas.

These, according to her, are usually covered by various invited facilitators and resource persons in poultry production, fisheries, vegetable and crop production, agribusiness as well as climate change, among others.

"The Agric – YES summer school programme aims to serve as a 'taster' programme for students who may wish to pick up a career in agricultural value chain in future and eventually fill the vacuum being created by the ageing farmers," Olusanya said.

“The summer school programme aims to serve as a ‘taster’ programme for students who may wish to pick up a career in agricultural value chain in future and eventually fill the vacuum being created by the ageing farmers,” Olusanya said.

According to her, the annual Agric-YES summer school programme which usually holds during the long vacation.

It is meant for senior secondary II students who take Agricultural Science as well as their Agricultural Science teachers drawn from the six education districts across the state.

She explained that the Agric–YES summer programme would enable students to understand that agriculture, when well-managed, is a reputable and profitable business venture.

Olusanya said that participating students, education officials and teachers had been grouped into sizeable batches per class.

According to her, this in accordance with the state government’s guideline on social gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the COVID–19 pandemic and the need to discourage close physical interaction among students, teachers and other important stakeholders, this year’s Agric–YES Summer School Programme is taking place at the Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority, Oko-Oba, Agege.

“This arrangement shall replace the usual two-week residential on–farm summer school training within the Agric –YES premises in Araga, Epe,” she said.

Olusanya said that the programme would not only stir up interest for agriculture as a career in students, but also serve as a refresher course for Agricultural science teachers in the state.

“This Programme aims to ensure that students excel in their senior secondary school examinations in agriculture and eventually grow into a more productive labour force as adults,” she said.

The acting commissioner said this would solve, to a reasonable extent, the problem of unemployment and mitigate the possible effect of global food crisis.

