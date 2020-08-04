Jobless father cries out: Lack of funds threat to my son’s recovery from cancer

Kindly Share This Story:



By Chioma Obinna

Joseph Emeruwa, the father of nine-year-old cancer patient, Daniel Joseph, has cried out about his lack of money, a development that may hinder total cure of his son who is about to lose his left eye if help does not come fast.

Emeruwa said that after multiple sessions of chemotherapy at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Daniel has started responding to treatment, however, the distraught man lamented that he is unable to continue with the therapy which costs about N50,000 weekly because he has run out of cash.

To date, Emeruwa explained that he has spent up to N950,000 which was recouped from donations by public-spirited Nigerians into the cause, but Daniel’s case requires up to N6 million to achieve total cure.

The jobless man, whose wife abandoned him in the course of the challenge of saving his son, is now crying out that he has reached a dead end.

Speaking, to Good Health Weekly, Emeruwa, who hails from Abia State recounted: “My son is responding to treatment now but I am totally broken because it appears that this is how far I can go. I have no job. My wife abandoned me and my two children.

“All the money donated by kind Nigerians has gone into his treatment. Now, whom do I run to? How can I sit and watch my son die? I am still begging that Nigerians should help me and save my son’s life.”

He called on Abia state governor, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu to come to his rescue.

A few months back, Good Health Weekly had published a pathetic story of Daniel Joseph who is suffering from cancer of the eye and seeking N7 million to enable him go for a life-saving surgery as part of his treatment.

Daniel’s story which was published twice generated reactions from kind-hearted Nigerians who responded and contributed generously.

While Daniel and his family are grateful and appreciate the outpouring of love and kindness expressed by benevolent Nigerians who donated towards his treatment, the journey is far from over as Daniel is not yet out of the woods.

A total sum of N520, 000 was realised from the appeals and the sum was utilised to offset part of the bills for his treatment.

Currently, Daniel has undergone 22 sessions of chemotherapy, sadly, there are still several hurdles to cross in the course of his treatment as is he requires more sessions of life-saving surgeries.

Daniel is yet to obtain the needed financial assistance to enable him complete treatment at the Paediatrics and Child Health Department of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

According to a medical report signed by Consultant Paediatrician, Dr I.N Akinwumi, a brain CT scan done at the time of his presentation revealed features suggestive of a left orbit lymphangioma and histopathology report of left eye tissue revealed embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma.

The report revealed Daniel had subsequently had therapies to the left eye with excisional biopsy to be followed with chemotherapy. He requires about N7 million to complete his treatment.

If you are touched by Daniel’s predicament, kindly forward your donation to Joseph C. Emereuwa UBA account, 2022421531 or contact Daniel’s father on 08136413668.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: