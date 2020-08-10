Kwara records 7 new cases of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Kwara has recorded seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 833.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the State Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Ilorin.

According to him, out of the 833 confirmed cases, 462 patients have been discharged, leaving 352 active cases in the state.

Ajakaye said 19 deaths had also been recorded out of the 3, 785 people who tested positive for the virus.

He added that 2, 844 people had tested negative for COVID-19, while 108 tests were still being awaited.

Vanguard

