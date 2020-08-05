Kwara reads riot act to schools over COVID-19 compliance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

As the leaving SSS 3 students resumed in Kwara state on Wednesday, the government warned Principals both in Public Schools and Private schools to comply with guidelines of COVID-19 during school resumption or face sanctions.

When Vanguard visited Bishop Smith Memorial College, along Admiralty drive GRA Ilorin at about 9 am, the students were seen cleaning the very dirty premises to make it conducive for learning.

The School principal who craved anonymity told Vanguard reporter in an interview that aside from the nose masks, the government had supplied the school with buckets and Sanitizers adding that the school already has water in complying with frequent washing of hands by the students.

The State Commissioner for Education, Hajia Ahmed Fatimah Bisola who was represented by the Director, Curriculum and Assessment, Mr. Timothy Ogunwole while giving the warning during the inspection and monitoring of the level of compliance in accordance with NCDC and Federal Ministry of Education rules and regulations said, reopening of schools did not mean the end of COVID-19, but rather to allow exit classes to write WAEC, NECO, BECE, and other examinations.

According to him, “the government will not take any excuses that is going to jeopardize its efforts in curtailing transmission of COVID-19 but rather punish anybody that violates the guidelines.”

He also enjoined school administrators to provide protective kits and also maintain physical distancing among the students.

In her remarks, the State Director, Quality Assurance, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Orukotan Lydia commended the state government for its prompt actions on monitoring compliance in schools across the State.

She called on stakeholders to support Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the efforts to avoid the spreading of COVID-19 in the state.

Some of the schools visited were: Chaste International School, Excellent College, Tanke, Effective International College, Tanke, Government Girls Day Secondary School, Tanke.

Others are Taoheed Secondary School. Basin, GSS, Ilorin, GDSS, Karuma, Socrates College Adeta, Queen Elizabeth, Ilorin, Ajoke College, Taiwo road, Pearls International School, Ibrahim Taiwo road and Alade College, all in Ilorin.

