KPMG releases digital channels scorecard for Banks

By Ediri Ejoh

There are indications that the KPMG Professional Services, one of the major Professional Services Firms, is set to release the digital channels scorecard for retail banks in Nigeria tomorrow.

The scorecard would be unveiled at firm’s upcoming webinar, themed: “Leveraging Superior UX on Digital Channels to Drive Retail Banking Growth,” which is set to hold on Tuesday, 1 September 2020, via Zoom virtual meeting.

In a briefing, partner & lead, digital transformation, KPMG Africa, Boye Ademola, stated that“At KPMG, we believe one of the enduring responses to the pandemic now and post-COVID19 is digital. In simple terms, banks need to urgently scale up on capabilities to deliver products and services via digital channels.

“It is in this light that we have performed a series of user journey-centered assessments culminating in the Digital Channels Scorecard for retail banks in Nigeria. The Scorecard provides an industry perspective of how effective banks are in delivering products and services to customers via digital channels by measuring user experiences across a range of journeys for each bank.

This webinar will attract a variety of business leaders from financial services, telecoms and other sectors that have a keen focus on retail growth via digital capabilities.”

Speaking also, Strategy and Digital, Management Consulting, KPMG in Nigeria, Ngozi Chidozie, said, “the webinar will highlight our observations on leading practices, emerging trends and perspectives on opportunities for improvement of the overall digital channels experience across the Nigerian retail banking sector. That is why this upcoming event is themed: “Leveraging Superior UX on Digital Channels to drive Retail Banking Growth.”

However, Partner, Digital Transformation, Ladi Asuni, added that, “the release of the Digital Channels Scorecard publication is the first in a series to come, designed by KPMG for retail banks in Nigeria to have an objective understanding of their competitive positioning with respect to leveraging digital capabilities to deliver products and services.

“The upcoming webinar will also feature industry experts such as Akeem Lawal (Divisional Chief Executive Officer, Payment Processing, Interswitch), Bode Abifarin (Chief Operating Officer, Flutterwave) and Meaghan Johnson (Internationally renowned Fintech Researcher and UX Expert).”

Furthermore, Associate Director & Lead, Digital Platforms, KPMG Africa, Tunji Odumuboni, stated that ” the Digital Channels Scorecard measures the quality of customer experience as they utilize products and services on 4 distinct channels – Mobile, Internet, USSD and Chatbot.

The Scorecard covers 13 anchor journeys grouped into 5 thematic areas, viz: Digital Onboarding, Payments & Transfers, Self-Service, Lending and Customer Care. Our analysis of digital channels at retail banks in Nigeria resulted in 4 distinct categories. We have categorised banks in Digital Tier 1 as Leaders, Digital Tier 2 as Challengers, Digital Tier 3 as Followers and Digital Tier 4 as Late Starters.”

According to Ademola, “the KPMG Digital Channels Scorecard unveils in-depth sector and domain insights from our user journey-centered assessments.

It includes a benchmark of Digital Channels for retail banks in Nigeria using the proprietary KPMG Digital Channels UX Assessment Framework which employs the ‘mystery shopper’ review approach. This edition of the publication covers the 17 commercial banks that have a strong focus on retail banking. These banks have international or national banking licenses and retail banking operations across the country.”

For Associate Director, Clients & Markets, KPMG in Nigeria, Egheosa Onaiwu, “industry stakeholders to register for the event on the KPMG website.”

