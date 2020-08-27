Kogi Govt clamps down on illegal occupiers of govt layouts across state

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kogi State Government in her initiative to improve the physical development of the State in line with global best practices has started addressing the issue of illegal structures encroaching into government land especially schools across the state through the Kogi State Town planning Development Board.

The exercise which was kick-started in Okene Local Government Area of the State is said to be a continuous process towards recovering government lands in the hands of illegal occupiers.

According to Town planner Sanni Daniel, the Board is working assiduously to restore and control physical development in the state through proper measures as it should be in the face of the law.

He emphasized that the exercise became necessary to weed out those unlawfully occupying government lands by encroaching into school lands and it’s not targeted at witch-hunting, anyone.

Town Planner Sanni Daniel further added that they succeeded in marking over one hundred and twenty structures during their visit to former Okene Teachers College (OTC) Government Secondary School Upogo, and Etahi Primary School, Inike respectively with a 21 days marching order for offenders to remove their structures.

In his remark, the General Manager of Town Planning development Board, Alh. J.K. Ismaila further charged members of the public stressing that, those illegally occupying government lands to do the needful by vacating such lands, else face the law.

VANGUARD

