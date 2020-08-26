Koeman wants star striker Suarez out of Barcelona

Kindly Share This Story:

Luis Suarez has reportedly been told to leave Barcelona by new boss Ronald Koeman, with discussions set to take place with the Uruguayan’s lawyers over cancelling his contract.

The 33-year-old has 12 months left on his current Nou Camp deal, with the club also possessing an option on an extra year.

But RAC1 report that Koeman has made his mind up on Suarez already, with the former Liverpool forward not in his plans ahead of the new La Liga season.

Suarez doesn’t want to leave the club, but could decide to leave on a free transfer should Koeman make clear that he won’t get a place in the team.

The Dutchman is said to be ready to axe several of Barca’s high-earning, experienced stars as he looks to make his mark on the squad, with the futures of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also up in the air.

Lionel Messi has been linked with a departure from the Nou Camp more so than ever before during his time at the club, but Koeman wants the Argentinean to stay.

“He’s still got a contract and is still a Barcelona player. At this point I need to speak to him because he is the captain,” said Koeman at his introductory press conference.

“We need to work with him and speak with various players. We need to make some decisions but in Messi’s case I hope he stays with us.”

