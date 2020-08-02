Killings in Southern Kaduna, shame to North ― Shehu Sani

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate first on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC and later the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, has called on Christians and Muslims in Kajuru and other Southern parts of Kaduna to unite in the fight against armed banditry and terrorism.

Speaking during a peace parley meeting between Christian and Muslim clergies in Kajuru, Kaduna State weekend, Senator Sani expressed concerns that the repeated killings of innocent people in parts of Kajuru local government and southern Kaduna were already threatening the peace of Nigeria as a Country.

According to him, against this backdrop, it has become very imperative for all hands to be on deck in order to nip the ugly and unfortunate situation in the bud.

Senator Sani who noted that Christians and Muslims must unite to resist and fight banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and insurgence that have threatened the unity and peace of the region, said that the report of genocide, killings and massacres that have been happening in Kajuru and Southern Kaduna axis has become a shame and a disgrace to the people of Kajuru, Kaduna state.

He said that the killings have also become a serious shame to the people of Northern Nigeria, adding that the North has suffered tremendously as a result of the incessant killings and bloodshed.

He said, “For four decades blood has been shed in Kaduna State in the name of religion or ethnicity. Since we were Children we have witnessed killings and bloodshed for the last forty years.

Senator Sani who noted that what was unique about the happenings in the country today has to do with the involvement of terrorists killing people in Kajuru and Southern Kaduna, said however that if the Muslims and Christians do not unite to fight this terrorism, their Children, Wives and grandchildren will continue to suffer these endless killings and bloodshed.

He further said that both Muslims and Christians must denounce banditry and terrorism who have no religion, stressing that the Muslims minority must outrightly condemn the killings on the Christian Communities, also the majority Christians must condemn the killings on the Muslims minorities.

Sani called on the people to unite their voices in condemning terrorism that has grappled the region, adding, “The majority Christian population should be able to protect the Muslim minority and the minority Muslim’s voice should be heard loudly and clearly condemning terrorism and Banditry, there should not be sympathy for anybody.”

Senator Sani said, ” Sympathy for banditry and terrorism put you on the same league with them. Fathers, Children and women are massacred every day. The North has become an area where ceaseless mourning, bereavement and funeral services have become a daily affair in the Northern part of Nigeria.

“We must condemn the mass murder in Kaduna as we condemn the mass murder going on Katsina, Birnin Gwari, Zamfara and Niger States. We must not justify, rationalize or give an excuse for killings or murder.”

Senator Sani who noted that nobody can solve the problem only the Muslims and Christians that have been living together for decades, said, “the land in Southern Kaduna is the most fertile land in the world that anything you plant will grow, but there is need for us to plant peace. Both religions must stand on their feet to fight the forces of terrorism that have become a problem to these local governments and beyond, it is not about the Governor of Kaduna State or President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Recall that Senator Shehu Sani built a town Hall, donated to Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN in memory of late Agwam Adara and renovated the Kajuru Central Mosque.

