Kidnapping: You’ve case to answer, Court tells Evans co-defendants

By Henry Ojelu

A Lagos High Court judge, Justice Hakeem Oshodi on Friday ruled that the co-defandants of Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, who are facing trial for kidnapping some high profile Nigerians, have case to answer.

Justice Oshodi in a ruling on their no-case submission, said there are substantial evidence, especially the confessional statements of the defendants, before the court that require them to open their defense.

Evans’ co-defendants, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba, had filed no-case submissions, asking the court to dismiss the charges against them while the second defendant, Uche Amadi did not file a no-case submission.

The matter was adjourned till October 16 for continuation of trial at the instance of Evan’s new lawyer, Oyekunle A. Falabi who asked the court to give him time to familiarize himself with the details of the matter.

Oshodi expressed sadness over how many lawyers have represented Evans but abandoned the matter half way.

He therefore asked Oyekunle to sign an undertaking that he will follow the matter to conclusion else the court will be at liberty to report his chambers, Victor Okpara and Co. to Nigeria Bar Association, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee.

The defence counsels, Roger Adewole, Olanrewaju Ajanaku, M.C. Izokwu and Emmanuel Ochai, aligned with Oyekunle and asked the court to give them time to enter their defense.

The prosecution team was led by Solicitor General of Lagos State, Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey.

