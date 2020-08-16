Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

CALABAR – THE four Chinese construction workers, Kan Jinxi, Hunjin Chang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Quin abducted on the 22nd of July in the premises of Danatrite Construction company, Oban in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State have been set free.

The four construction workers were set free in Akpabuyo Local Government Area on Sunday morning after their abductors allegedly collected the sum of twenty-two million naira from Danatrite Construction company, their employers.

READ ALSO: Cross River Govt demolishes kidnappers houses in Calabar

A source in the company which pleads anonymity confirmed to Vanguard that all the four are alive but severely traumatized and may soon leave the country to China for rest and medical care.

DSP Irene Ugbo, the Police Public Relations Officer Cross River Police Command said the police worked assiduously to get the Chinese freed but could not confirm the sum paid as ransom to get them free.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: