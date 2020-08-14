Kemi Adetiba announces winners of #KOBStayHomeChallenge

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

King of Boys director, Kemi Adetiba, in collaboration with premium malt drink, Malta Guinness, has announced winners of the highly anticipated social media challenge, #KOBStayHomeChallenge.

The #KOBStayHomeChallenge presented Nigerian film enthusiasts the opportunity to showcase their creative talent. Since its launch in April, more than 2000 entries were submitted during the first phase of the competition, all showcasing the creativity, vibrance and charm of characters, young and old.

The semifinal shortlist included entries by @_iyimide, @folarinbanks, @topeolowoniyan, @chioma_okoli, @esther_Biade, @rhozary @uzoamakaonuoha @itsjblaze @caroline_igben @amandaoruh @derbyfrankson @lamiflorals @israel_oyebamiji @toluwanmi_Olaoye and @crown_lina.

The semifinalists were then required to rewrite and re-enact chosen scenes from the original King of Boys film.

Following an Instagram live session with The KOB Army, Kemi Adetiba and Ifeoma Agu, Senior Brand Manager, Premium Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Guinness Nigeria, shortlisted the top 10 entries and announced the winning final six.

The #KOBStayHomeChallenge winners were announced as Tope Olowoniyan, Jide Oyegbile, Amanda Oruh, Deborah A. Frankson, Israel Oyebamiji & Toluwanmi Olaoye. The winners get a role in King of Boys 2, a feature in a Malta Guinness campaign, a one-year supply of Malta Guinness and a Malta Goodness Box.

Announcing the results, Kemi explained that “the entries have been non-stop since we launched in April. Honestly, I have never seen anything like it. Interest in the challenge has been phenomenal. And better still, the quality of the entries is mind-blowing. I am truly amazed by the quality of acting I have seen with this challenge. Nigerians, I bow!”

Speaking to the objective of Malta Guinness in fueling the challenge, Ifeoma Agu explained that “the brand is always proud to be associated with nurturing talents and rewarding creativity. We are a brand dedicated to fueling the can-do spirit of Nigerians and giving budding talents a platform to feature in the big screens. This is ingrained in the brand’s DNA and we have consistently lived up to our purpose of fueling the greatness of Nigerians for the past three decades. We are committed to empowering Nigerians to unleash their can-do spirits and aim for greatness always.”

