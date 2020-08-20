Katsina: Police arrest immigration officer with 164 allegedly stolen cows

Kindly Share This Story:

By Andy Asemota

The police in Katsina Thursday arrested a self-acclaimed inspector with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) including five other suspects and seized 164 allegedly stolen cattle.

The said immigration officer, Abubakar Shafiu, who was paraded in Katsina with the other suspects, told newsmen that the men: Mohammad Isah, Ibrahim Mohammed, Idris Mohammad, Usman Mohammed and Saidu Lawal, were his relatives based in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Besides, Shafiu who claimed to be a staff of the procurement department of NIS in Abuja, on annual leave, disclosed that he had escorted some truckloads of cattle out of Zamfara before their arrest.

He, however, denied that the cattle were stolen but were being conveyed to Potiskum and Bunk Yadi in Yobe State, by their owners as a result of bandits’ activities in Zamfara State.

Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina command, Gambo Isah, however, confirmed that the suspects were intercepted on Thursday at about 1.30 am at Jibia in Katsina State based on credible intelligence by a combined team of the Nigerian Customs and the police while conveying three truckloads of the suspected rustled cows with Shafiu escorting them.

“Investigation is ongoing in this matter; we all know so many cows have been rustled in Katsina and Zamfara States, and precisely, we know that Zurmi is a hideout of so many criminals.

“We are not relenting, we are going to investigate the sources of these cows and ensure that anyone of the suspects found wanton is taking to court for prosecution,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

