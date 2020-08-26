Katsina INEC set to conduct by-election in Bakori LGA constituency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma

The Katsina independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is set to conduct a by-election in Bakori LGA House of Assembly constituency following the death of the member of Katsina House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdurazak Tsiga.

The late member representing Bakori State house of Assembly died three months ago in a motor accident.

This was disclosed in a statement signed and made available to Vanguard by the public affairs officer, Buhari Abashe on Wednesday in Katsina.

The statement said that the by-election will be conducted on October 31st 2020 so as to fill the vacancy created following the death of the member representing the area.

According to the statement, the notice of election has been forwarded to political parties with a view to mobilizing them to participate in the election.

It is stated that all political parties are expected to comply with the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the electoral Act 2010.

The statement also said that all the parties should conduct primaries and nomination of candidates that will participate in the forthcoming election in October 2020.

The statement advised political parties to conduct their activities in accordance with Covid-19 health guidelines.

