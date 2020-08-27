Katsina: Flood disaster rendered persons homeless

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma – Kastina

Flood Disaster has rendered hundreds of people homeless in fifteen (15) local governments out of 34 Local Councils in Katsina State.

Alhaji Babangida Nasamu, the Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management, Agency(SEMA), disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

Nasamu said that the affected local government Areas are Dutsi, Daura, Sandamu, Katsina, Faskari, Batagarawa, and Danmusa local government.

Others include Danja, Kusada, Jibia, Kaita, Ingawa, Kankia, Kurfi and Bindawa.

Nasamu disclosed that people affected by the flood are accommodated in primary schools and other public buildings in their areas.

He said that the fifteen affected local governments were only those that reported the disaster to the agency by the local government authorities.

The secretary disclosed that the agency has received a report from individuals whose houses were also affected by the flood disaster.

Nasamu said the agency will soon commence tour to all affected Local Councils to assess the damage and possible assistance to the victims.

“As soon as we completed our assessment, we will forward our findings to the State Government for possible assistance to the victims,” he said.

Nasamu called on the people of the state especially those erected buildings on waterways to vacate their houses for their own safety and advice them to in future desist from constructing houses on drainages and waterways.

