Kashamu’s ally blasts Obasanjo over condolence letter

James Ogunnaike

A political ally of late Senator Buruji Kashamu, Comrade Abayomi Olufemi Arabambi, has carpeted former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the condolence letter he sent to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on the death of Senator Kashamu.

Arabambi, who titled his response, “The Unending Misdirection of ill-will from a Thoroughly Demystified Letter Writer, the very same OBJ”, noted that

Obasanjo has truly added another inglorious, insensitive and anti-culture chapter into condolence letter – writing, even at his age and nearness to the inevitable end as a creature of God on earth.”

He said, “his will, of course, become a format to employ freely by those yet left on earth at his own demise.”

“It is an accepted unwritten code and law for all to refrain from saying ill about a departed fellow human being. Of course, as a man irredeemably given to absurdity in his manners at almost all times, it doesn’t come as surprising or unexpected of him.”

“Fortunately, he (Obasanjo) has tons of ills on record of very ugly wrongs acts that are far more unbefitting, uncomplimentary and unflattering to his clearly double-crossing and very treacherous image through which he acquired the image and visibility on the military, political and social platform.”

“The insinuations he tried to incorporate into the letter with a view to blacken the name of the just departed Buruji has been subjected to very many court trials both in Nigeria, USA and in England, all recording not guilty ruling despite the behind the scene conspiracies of people like Obasanjo to further railroad Buruji into another round of trial in the US which was to be facilitated by some abracadabra means that Buruji won with another solid and final embarrassing judgement of the Court,” Arabambi emphasised.

“This shows how very true the adage that says, age isn’t a guarantee or an assurance to being favoured with wisdom.”

“If at a variously doctored and deliberately reduced official very old age of Obasanjo, he could shamelessly gloat over the death of a far junior departed individual who Obasanjo himself, could comfortably father is an indictment on his own unenviable personality,” he said.

“It is rather a very big shame that as old as OBJ has become, he could still show this level pettiness and social rascality.”

“However, it is a fact that no one single man will avoid death at his own appointed time, as such Obasanjo has by this reckless letter of condolence in an unambiguous way demonstrated how people should write condolence letters at his own death when it comes.

“Obasanjo is a cowardly Army General who couldn’t resist the urge to deliver a blow below the belt and comfortable at shooting at his enemy who is by every consideration seen as unarmed.

“Obasanjo has by this one letter written a very black testimonial for himself once again in addition to the catalogue of very rotten, totally corrosive and which are by far extremely bad and ugly.

“In conclusion, all of these could be easily understood by the initiated who is aware of the depth of vindictiveness in Obasanjo that because Buruji facilitated his quick irrelevance and final retirement from the State and National politics with the active support by the then President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.”

“The unforgiving nature of Obasanjo is clearly responsible for this self-inflicted International, Continental and National disgrace upon himself and by implication on the Nigerian Nation.”

“This should, of course, serve as a lesson to other vindictive and egoistic visible National political player on how not to write a condolence letter.”

On August 8 2020, shortly after the passing late Senator Kashamu, Obasanjo, in a condolence letter to Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, said the Senator, in his lifetime, manoeuvred the law and politics to escape from facing justice on the alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashamu) in his lifetime used the manoeuvre of law and politics to escape from facing justice on the alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical manoeuvre could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.

“May Allah forgive his sin and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends to bear the irreparable loss.”

Kashamu was reported to have died of COVID-19.

Vanguard

