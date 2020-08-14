Kashamu: Bode George blasts Fayose over remarks on Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon – Lagos

FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Demcoratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode Chief, has blasted former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose for saying that Governor Godwin Obaseki will lose the governorship election in Edo State.

Fayose, in an interview on plustv Africa said that despite being a PDP member, he would not support Obaseki’s re-election bid.

Faulting Fayose’s statement, Chief George said the former Ekiti State governor was on his own.

His words: “I find it completely unacceptable. How can a committed member who has benefited immensely from the party pitch his tent against our own candidate in Edo State?

“I am countering such remarks by telling the people of Edo State that we, members of the PDP, in the South-West are in support of Obaseki.

“We pray for him and we will work and support for him to win the election.

“I and the PDP in the South-West dissociate ourselves from Fayose’s statement. He is on his own because we do not know where that is coming from.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

