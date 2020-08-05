Kano moves to invest heavily in local milk production

Kindly Share This Story:

Reverse Nigeria’s $1.5b loss to importation annually

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project says it is investing heavily in local milk production and processing to fast track the development of the indigenous dairy industry for economic development.

This was as it says Nigeria spends between $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion on milk and other dairy products importation annually, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The State Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Garba Muhammad said the decision to invest heavily in local production was predicated on the fact that continued importation of processed milk and milk products to Nigeria was economically harmful to the nation.

In a statement by the Project Communication Specialist, Ameen K. Yassar said Garba made the assertion while receiving the State Coordinator, Raw Materials Research and Development Council of Nigeria, RMRDC, Malam Hambali Muhammad at the project office in Kano.

“The gap between supply and demand for dairy products is widening in Nigeria. Yet we have the potential to produce enough milk that will serve our population and even export to other countries if we invest appropriately.

“So under this project, we are approaching the issue from different angles. We are constructing 200 milk collection centers to supply the high quality, safe and adequate raw milk required by dairy processing firms and indeed, the general public.

“Similarly, we will train the herdsmen and milk vendors on hygiene and best practices on milk production and processing, to add value to their products.

“We are also engaged in large and community scale fodder production that will help our herdsmen to settle down and not to migrate seasonally in search of pasture.

“Another area of focus of the project, according to Malam Ibrahim, is insemination of cows and small ruminants fattening, to improve the quality and quantity of milk, meat and even leather produced in the state.

“He said the project was keen to gain from the expertise of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council of Nigeria, RMRDC, in the establishment of milk collection centers as well as in the areas of meat and leather development,” the statement reads.

On his part, the State Coordinator, Raw Materials Research and Development Council of Nigeria, RMRDC, Malam Hambali Muhammad explained that the visit was to explore areas of mutual cooperation with the project for the common good of the citizenry.

“Our organization is charged with the mandate to promote the development and utilization of Nigeria’s industrial raw materials. We want to see how we can work together to help the project to grow.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: