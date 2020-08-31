Kano Government to establish 130 girl secondary schools

Kindly Share This Story:

Kano State Government says it has concluded arrangements to establish additional 130 Girls Secondary Schools in the state.

Sanusi Kiru, the state’s Commissioner of Education, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Kano.

Sanusi said the schools would be established in 24 selected Local Government Areas of the state, adding that the project would comprised of 75 post basic and 55 senior secondary schools.

He said the measure was part of deliberate efforts to boost girl-child education in the state.

Sanusi said: “The state government in collaboration with the World Bank will rehabilitate other schools to enhance girl child education.

“The state government has also set aside N880 million to renovate one secondary school in each of the 44 LGAs of the state.”

According to him, the state government will provide N20 million to each of the LGAs for the school rehabilitation project.

Kiru further said that a committee comprising elders of community leaders and other stakeholders has been set up to facilitate smooth implementation of the project.

The commissioner said the state recorded successes in the ongoing West African Examination Council (WAEC), noting that no case of COVID-19 was recorded among the students.

He said the state government had adopted proactive measures to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the examination centres, to protect students and stem further spread of the pandemic.

The Commissioner added that the state government had earmarked N489.25 million to sponsor 29,126 candidates for the WASSCE, who scored five credits and above, including Mathematics and English in the qualifying examination.

While 8,800 students, who failed to obtain the required credits would be sponsored for the forthcoming National Examination Council (NECO) and the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS).

