Kano Court orders woman to undergo psychiatric test for allegedly slaughtering own son

On 2:47 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Court remands truck driver, owner over 'involuntary manslaughter'

By Bashir Bello

A Kano State High Court has on Wednesday ordered that a woman, identified as Saratu Ya’u be taken to the psychiatric hospital to undergo a test for allegedly slaughtering her 5-year-old son, Buhari Abubakar.

It was gathered that Saratu Ya’u, a 27-year-old woman committed the offence on June 12, 2018, at Sabon Birni Village in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State.

Also read: Impotent arraigned for allegedly ‘fingering’ minor in Osun

The Presiding Judge, Ibrahim Karaye, however, adjourned the case until October 8, for a medical report from the test.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Barrister Lamido Sorondinki said Saratu Ya’u (defendant) is facing a one-count charge of culpable homicide.

Sorondinki alleged that Saratu Ya’u had sometimes on June 12, 2018, and at about 8:25 a.m slaughtered her 5-year-old son with a sharp knife leading to his (Buhari Abubakar’s) death.

Sorondinki further approached the court with an application according to section 280 subsection 1,2,3, and 4 of criminal justice law 2019 urging the court to send the defendant to a psychiatric hospital for medical evaluation.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Meanwhile, the Presiding Judge, Karaye ordered that Saratu Ya’u (defendant) be taken to the psychiatric hospital to undergo test and the medical report be brought before the court the next adjournment date.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!