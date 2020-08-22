Breaking News
Kaduna relaxes curfew in Kauru, Zangon Kataf LGAs

…curfew hours will now be 6 pm to 6 am

Kaduna lifts prohibition on daily prayers, services

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Concerned by the persisting danger of attacks and reprisals, especially in Zangon-Kataf Local government area of Kaduna state, security agencies have advised the Kaduna State Government to relax the curfew imposed on the area.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security & Home Affairs stated on Saturday that the security assessments also acknowledged that there are promising signs of serious efforts at rapprochement between the Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities of Zangon-Kataf LGA.

“As efforts to diminish perils to communities and promote peace continue, the Kaduna State Government has accepted the recommendation to relax the curfew in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs. Curfew hours will now be from 6 pm to 6 am, effective from today.”

“This decision completes the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew imposed from 11 June 2020 to help contain security challenges initially in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf but later extended to Kaura and Jema’a LGAs.”

