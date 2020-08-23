Kaduna relaxes curfew in Kauru, Zangon Kataf LGAs

Concerned by the persisting danger of attacks and reprisals, especially in Zangon-Kataf local government area of Kaduna State,security agencies have advised the state government to relax the curfew imposed on the area.
Mr.Samuel Aruwan,Commissioner for Internal Security & Home Affairs, stated, yesterday, that security assessment also acknowledged that there were promising signs of serious efforts at rapprochement between the Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities of Zangon-Kataf LGA.
“As efforts to diminish perils to communities and promote peace continue, the Kaduna State Government has accepted the recommendation to relax the curfew in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs. Curfew hours will now be from 6pm to 6am, effective from today”, he said.
“This decision completes the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew imposed from 11 June 2020 to help contain security challenges initially in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf but later extended to Kaura and Jema’a LGAs.”