Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

For operating without a licence and deceiving the public that it could offer medical courses within short periods, the Kaduna State Government has sealed off Zango Islamic Clinic and Maternity Home with immediate effect.

The Hospital located along Zango Road in Tudun Wada Kaduna South Local Government Area was sealed off by a team from the Ministry of Health, the State Health Establishment Committee and in collaboration with State Nursing and Midwifery Committee.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, the Director, Nursing and Midwifery, Kaduna State Ministry of Health, Salihatu Aminu, said there was an advert that went viral on the social media calling for application from interested applicants to be trained as Nurses and Traditional birth attendant within a year.

“Our attention was drawn to the advert on the 20th of August 2020 and on the 21st of August 2020 we went to the clinic and we did not find anything that looks like a nursing training school rather a building being used as a clinic.”

” Inside the clinic, there is a labour room, Theater room, male and female ward all which are substandard.”

“The Staff we met on ground were unqualified and parading as Nurses and Doctors.

“We were left with no option than to seal off the premises,” she said.

Director, Nursing and Midwifery, Kaduna State Ministry of Health, Salihatu Aminu warned the public to desist from patronising such illegal clinics that seem cheap in their thinking because they lack the expertise and ethics and it is dangerous to their health and lives

Similarly, Secretary National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Comrade Christiana Bawa said National headquarters of the Association drew the attention of Kaduna State Chapter to the advert, asking how can training of three and Five years program be completed in one year.

” We contacted the Ministry of Health and investigation revealed that there is nothing like a training school at the address on the advert but what they called a clinic.

” There are requirements for the establishment of a Nursing training school so we will ensure that the regulations are adhered to.

” We are here to save the lives of the Zango Community that has been subjected to quacks treatment by the owners of the unregistered clinic,” she said.

The Secretary, Private Health Establishment Aliyu Bala Shehu said the clinic breached the laid down rules and regulations.

He warned residents to desist from patronising unaccredited facilities because there are death houses that must be avoided.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: