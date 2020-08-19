Kaduna based onion seller, Dahiru Umar, wins big in Access Bank Promo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adebayo Adeshida

Kaduna based onion seller, Dahiru Umar, has emerged the winner of the star prize of the Access Bank Transact and win promo.

Visibly happy when he was presented with the keys to a brand new Hyundai Accent car, Umar asked other customers of the bank to be consistent in their transactions with the bank.

According to him, “I was doing between four or rive daily transactions on my account and they called me that I have won.

“I was already a customer for fourteen years when I heard the promo, I believed, downloaded the app and I continued using it.

“I will advise everyone to be banking with Access Bank and participate in the promo because it is not fake, “he said.

Access Bank Regional Sales Manager, Oby Pat-Ibekwe joined the bank’s Regional Sales Director, Aminu Iniwa to the winner of the Access Bank Transact and Win Promo, Mallam Dahiru Umar was presented with the keys to Hyundai car at the Access Bank Regional Headquarters, Abuja.

Vanguard News

