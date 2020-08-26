KAB Construction unveils diaspora brand ambassadors, Mr. & Mrs. Kogberegbe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Management of KAB Construction Limited have unveiled TV duo, Mr. & Mrs. Kogberegbe as it’s Diaspora brand ambassadors.

Welcoming the TV couple to the family, KAB Construction’s CEO, Hon. Kehinde Alex Bankole expressed excitement that they are coming on board as the company’s Diaspora ambassador to defeat the several incidences of property fraud usually suffered by Nigerians around the world.

According to him, they have chosen to be the eyes of KAB Constructions knowing the integrity the company upholds and to make ease for all Nigerians home and abroad who are willing to invest in properties.

“You are sure going to be seeing more of them in our spaces. And also be rest assured that KAB Constructions as one of the trusted indigenous real estate companies in Nigeria will always bring forth the best to you,” he stated.

Responding, Dunni Badru, who plays Mrs. Kogberegbe said that they are happy and grateful to God that despite the challenges brought about by the COVID19 pandemic, KAB Construction still found the need to engage them for the deal.

According to her, aside from promoting the image of the company, and introducing prospective buyers, they will also have sales right on behalf of KAB during the course of the next 12 months.

Also speaking on the partnership, Olanrewaju Olakanlu who plays Mr. Kogberegbe noted that they will be producing advertorial contents, syndicating it and promoting the sales of KAB Construction property through their popular content, especially their new online series targeted at Nigerians in the Diaspora.

“We are just waiting for international airlines to resume operations. We are not far from home because of our fans. We come home almost every quarter of the year because we have a lot of business with other brands and we are still available for more. We are ready to sell your products to people in diaspora because we live here and our fans love, support and believe in us,” he noted.

The TV couple just released their first movie, ‘Borders’ on pay-per-view and are on location for the next one. They are also in pre-production for an online series they both co-wrote.

“We’ve had a lot planned for 2020 but the pandemic has rerouted us. Yet, we thank God and we still have a lot to be achieved in the year. We also appreciate the CEO of KAB Construction for believing in us and we believe the coming together will be progressive,” he added

