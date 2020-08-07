Justice research institute holds its law & policy webinar series August 8

Kindly Share This Story:

The Justice Research Institute (“JRI”) is a leading research and critical information development Institute. As part of its research and policy development output, JRI is hosting a webinar on “Selection and Appointment of Judges: Lessons for Nigeria.”

In this insightful and interactive webinar, the panellists will appraise Nigeria’s procedure for the appointment of Judges vis-a-vis the procedure in the United Kingdom (UK), with experience sharing from Ghana and Kenya. The webinar will take place on Saturday, 8th August 2020 from 11:00.

The lead speaker for this edition is Dame Anne Rafferty, DBE, PC, Chair of the Judicial College, Royal Courts of Justice. Hon. Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, the Chief Justice of Ghana and Professor Patrick Lumumba will provide perspectives on Ghanaian and Kenyan experiences.

The Guest of Honour is His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Special guests include Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, CFR, Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Other speakers at the webinar include Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Hon. Justice Amina Augie, CON, Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of the Court of Appeal, Nigeria; and Professor Konyinsola Ajayi, SAN, Managing Partner, Olaniwun Ajayi LP.

The webinar is an open-access virtual roundtable to be guided by two moderators: Mr Osaro Eghobamien, SAN, Managing Partner, Perchstone and Graeys; and Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa, Professor of Law, University of Lagos.

Opportunities are provided for maximum participation by attendees.

Register for the webinar at: https://bit.ly/2BDoITE

Visit the JRI’s Law and Policy website at www.jrilawandpolicy.com/webinar for additional information and to submit your questions for the panellists.

