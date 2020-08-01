Just in: Gunmen kill traditional ruler in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

UNKNOWN gunmen Friday invaded Odu Community, Udege development Area of Nasarawa State at about 10pm shot and killed a traditional ruler, Amos Ewa Obere (ASP Rtd) leaving the community in fears panic

The traditional ruler who sustained serious injury in his stomach as a result of the gunshot, was rushed to the Mararaba Udege General Hospital, for medical attention, but was confirmed dead in the hospital.

The Late Amos Ewa Obere was a retired Assitant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of who untill his death was the head of his community and other surrounding villages.

An eyewitness told journalists that the unknown gunmen stormed the community in large number, shot sporadically to scare the people of the community, before committing the atrocity.

“When they stormed the community, they went straight to the palace, dragged the traditional ruler out, told him that his days on earth are over and then fired bullets at him severally.”

According to the eyewitness who pleaded anonymity for the fear of being attacked said before the residents could be aware of what was happening, the gunmen had vanished from the community,” he said.

The pioneer chairman of NUJ in Nasarawa State, Mr Joel Ogapa, who hails from the area, confirmed the incident which he described as unfortunate.

Ogapa decried the rising insecurity in Nasarawa State in general and the local government area in particular, he said because of the security situation, he has not been home for the last two years.

“I have not been home in the last two years due to high level of insecurity in the local government.”

The chairman of Nasarawa Local Government, Mohammed Otto and Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Rahman Nansel, couldn’t be reached for comment as their numbers were both switched off.

