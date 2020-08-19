JUST IN: Fire guts part of popular Marian market in Calabar

Vanguard Logo

JUST IN: Fire guts popular Marian market in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu

The popular Eka Ika Oqua market(Marian Market) along Marian road is at the moment on fire as traders scamper for safety as well trying to Savage some of their wares in various affected shops inside the market.

This is the second time within the last two months that the livelihoods of traders in the fruit and Veggies line were also gutted.

Vanguard learned that the cause of the inferno which started at about 9:00 pm on Wednesday evening was yet unknown as at the time of filing this report.

