JUST IN: Fayemi recovers from COVID-19, tests negative

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has been reported to have recovered from COVID-19 as he announced via his verified Twitter handle that he has tested negative.

Governor Fayemi who confirmed his COVID-19 test result last week his Twitter handle, handle@Kfayemi when he tested positive spent 11 days in isolation.

The governor went into isolation with some of his aides who later confirmed positive taking similar steps.

Fayemi tweeted: “After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my COVID-19 repeat test came back negative.

“My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team, and all well-wishers for the prayers and solidarity.

“We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic,” he tweeted.

Vanguard

